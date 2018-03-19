Home > News > Local >

12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Bereku


Tragedy 12-year old boy hangs himself at Assin Bereku

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday afternoon when the deceased had returned from church.

Kwame Adu, a 12-year old boy at Assin Breku in the Assin North District in the Central Region took his life on Sunday to the dismay of the entire community.

Kwame Adu, who worshiped with the Christ Apostolic Church at Assin Bereku, was said to have actively participated in a church programme in the morning, TV3s Thomas Cann gathered.

Eyewitnesses said  the victim was with the mother in the house on March 18 when he went inside the room. He kept long inside the room but the mother thought he was taking a nap only find him later  in the room  hanged with a sponge around his neck.

One of his church members said, "All the time he was seen in a good mood,” one recalled, “he was a good Sunday school boy who loved to participate in church activities.”.

The body has since been deposited  at the Assin Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital for autopsy .

