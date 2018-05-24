Home > News > Local >

13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ man


Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ man

13-year-old Rejoice Dornudenu was reportedly on the school field weeding when she was attacked by a man welding a cutlass.

  • Published:
File photo play

File photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 13-year-old pupil of the Abanu M/A Basic School at Kpando in the Volta region has been brutally murdered by a man suspected to be mentally-derailed.

Young Rejoice Dornudenu was reportedly on the school field weeding when she was attacked by a man welding a cutlass.

READ ALSO: In Adamawa: Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives

The victim was butchered by the said man, sustaining severe cutlass wounds on her neck, chest and arms.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the suspect, Wisdom Akude, 27, was earlier seen wandering on the field before the attack.

After hacking down the pupil, the suspect tried to flee the scene but was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The victim bled profusely after the attack and finally gave up the ghost upon arrival at the St Margarete Marquant Catholic Hospital, where she was sent for treatment.

READ ALSO: Homosexuality: MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana

Reports suggest that the suspect is mentally unstable, but he has nevertheless been apprehended by the Kpando Police in order for psychological tests to be conducted.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Investigative Journalism: Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas
Osinbajo: Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings Osinbajo Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
Anas Exposé: 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana
Shell: UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
In Adamawa: Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives In Adamawa Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives
Cholera Outbreak: 42 new cases reported in Adamawa Cholera Outbreak 42 new cases reported in Adamawa

Recommended Videos

Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
4 Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poisonbullet
5 Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FMbullet
6 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
7 Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo...bullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Parliament of Ghana
Homosexuality MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana
FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra
In Anambra FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles
Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
In Lafia Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
Nigeria says 14.8m people affected by Boko Haram
Boko Haram 14.8m people affected by terrorist group - UN Ambassador