13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ man

A 13-year-old pupil of the Abanu M/A Basic School at Kpando in the Volta region has been brutally murdered by a man suspected to be mentally-derailed.

Young Rejoice Dornudenu was reportedly on the school field weeding when she was attacked by a man welding a cutlass.

The victim was butchered by the said man, sustaining severe cutlass wounds on her neck, chest and arms.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the suspect, Wisdom Akude, 27, was earlier seen wandering on the field before the attack.

After hacking down the pupil, the suspect tried to flee the scene but was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The victim bled profusely after the attack and finally gave up the ghost upon arrival at the St Margarete Marquant Catholic Hospital, where she was sent for treatment.

Reports suggest that the suspect is mentally unstable, but he has nevertheless been apprehended by the Kpando Police in order for psychological tests to be conducted.