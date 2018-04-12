14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty

Home > News > Local >

The fourteen persons which includes the assembly man for Denkyira Obuasi had the full compliment of their legal available in court. The issue of legal representation for some of them led to two adjournments of the case.

The accused persons facing trial for the murder Major Maxwell Mahama have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The accused numbering fourteen pleaded not guilty to the charges murder and conspiracy to murder, when their pleas were taken in court at the High court.

The judge Justice Miriama Owusu also set 12th April as the date for the setting up of jury. The setting up of jury to hear the trial of the accused persons alleged to have murdered Major Maxwell Mahama was forcibly adjourned due to the rejection of eight potential jurors by the defence team.

The accused persons and their lawyers rejected eight out of fourteen people who were presented to be selected to form seven member panel to hear the case. 

The rejection of the eight which was within the rights of accused, left a vacant position to be filled to make the panel complete. This forced judge Mariama Owusu to adjourn the case to the 16th of April, where new people are expected to be brought for one to be selected to make the seven member panel complete.

The deceased, Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, is said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday [May 29, 2017], when some angry youth of the town attacked him, allegedly on suspicion of being an armed robber. T

he Police subsequently arrested over fifty suspects who had fled the town to other regions in the country. They subsequently discharged Thirty-six people leaving fourteen accused.

