174 die from road accidents between January and May this year


In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year

Road crashes have been rampant in the country in recent months, with the Ashanti region recording the most cases when it comes to casualties.

  Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo
The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has disclosed that 174 persons died from road accidents in the Ashanti region alone between January and May 2018.

In the last five months, the region has recorded 174 deaths due to road accidents, representing a 39% increase in frailties recorded within the same period last year.

Statistics from the National Road Safety Commission indicate that 125 lives were lost between January and May 2017.

Also, 893 commercial vehicles have so far been involved in road accidents as against 642 vehicles for last year.

Explaining further, Ashanti Regional Planning Officer of the NRSC, Emmanuel Parry, said the situation is worrying since the Commission has been doing its best to increase public road safety awareness.

According to him, there is the need for a holistic research to unearth critical factors which cause these road accidents.

He told TV3 that the Road Safety Commission has intensified its education at commercial transport terminals across the country with the view to getting them to adhere to road signs and speed limits.

He further urged drivers to be cautious, especially when driving on porous roads at night, insisting they must be mindful of road signs and speed limits.

