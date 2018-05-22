Home > News > Local >

18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poison


Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poison

The girl, Princess Gokay was arrested and detained for attempting to give poison the boy who is sick and bed-ridden.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File photo play

File photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An 18-month-old girl was arrested for allegedly attempting to give poison substance to her uncle's  5-year-old son, Kwabla Gokay at  Mafi Adidome Traditional Area in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The girl, Princess Gokay was arrested and detained for attempting to give poison the boy who is sick and bed-ridden.

The one-and-half-year old girl is scheduled to appear before the Mafi Adodime Magistrate Court today, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 to answer to the charge of attempted murder.

READ MORE: 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle

According to reports by Today newspaper, residents were thrown into state of shock and disbelief last week Friday when the girl was arrested.

Mother of the little girl, Madam Esinam Yevuyibor said police officers came to her house on Friday, May 18, 2018 and arrested her daughter.

Madam Yevuyibor explained that the police told her the arrest of little Princess was as a result of a complaint lodged against the suspect, Princess Gokay, by Akpene Gokay of an attempt by the 18-month child to allegedly poison her five-year-old son, Kwabla Gokay.

Amidst tears, she said "We were shocked at the forced charge preferred against the little girl by the police officers because Princess who cannot talk or knows her left from right could do such thing to her sick brother."

She added that her daughter has been paying regular visit to the sick, Kwabla Gokay in his room and often plays with him and wondered how she could take a bottle containing a poisonous substance to kill.

Giving detail accounts of the issue, she said in April this year, she saw a sister of Kwabla Gokay, Jenifer Gokay, beat up little Princess Gokay and dragged her from the room where Kwabla lives.

"So when I asked Jenifer Gokay what Princess did, she insulted me but escaped when I threatened to beat her up. When her mother returned from the farm, I didn’t know what she told her who quickly rushed to the police and made a report," she said.

READ ALSO: Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robbery

Meanwhile, the Adidome District Police Commander, Phanthomas Opat said the police will investigate the matter.

"Even a child of twelve years below commits no criminal offence, so I am kind of confused here. I am not aware of such a case," he explained.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Health Alert: FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Illegal Mining: 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted Illegal Mining 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted
Resignation: Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FM Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FM
Saint Ozwald Shoes: Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to a whole new level Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to a whole new level
Crime: 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo border Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo border
In Edo: 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months

Recommended Videos

Local News: LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module Local News LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module
Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA



Top Articles

1 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
4 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
5 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
6 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana...bullet
7 Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 rifflebullet
8 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
9 Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injuredbullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Related Articles

Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo border
In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail
Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle
EFCC Court refuses to unfreeze Shagaya’s N1.9bn account
Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed
Gambia Massacre Yahya Jammeh should be extradited to Ghana to face justice - Emile Short
Patricia Scotland Commonwealth assisted Nigeria recover $3bn in a year
Drug Abuse Mahama expresses concern over Tramadol abuse
Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robbery
Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shooting

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical...bullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
In Volta Region Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations
God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe
Buhari God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe