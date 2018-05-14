2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge

news

Two men — Dare Olasupo and Tosin Feyisetan — who allegedly impersonated staff of Chubyzion Nigeria Ltd to collect a parcel, were on Monday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

The accused, Olasupo, 26, and Feyisetan, 33, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count of conspiracy, impersonation and stealing.

Police Prosecutor Chudu Gbesi told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large on April 24 at Nigerian Post Office, Ota.

Gbesi alleged that the accused impersonated and forged identity cards of staff members of Chubyzion Nigeria Ltd and attempted to collect a parcel containing six iPhones worth N400, 000 belonging to the company.

“The accused attempted to steal the parcel that was sent from Atlanta, U.S. before they were apprehended.’’

The offences contravened Sections 467, 484 and 516 of Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

In addition, the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until June 20 for mention.