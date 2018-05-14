Home > News > Local >

2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge


In Ogun 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge

Two men — Dare Olasupo and Tosin Feyisetan —  who allegedly impersonated staff of Chubyzion Nigeria Ltd to collect a parcel, were on Monday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge play

2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge

(BrandPowerManazine)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two men — Dare Olasupo and Tosin Feyisetan —  who allegedly impersonated staff of Chubyzion Nigeria Ltd to collect a parcel, were on Monday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

The accused, Olasupo, 26, and Feyisetan, 33, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count of conspiracy, impersonation and stealing.

Police Prosecutor Chudu Gbesi told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large on April 24 at Nigerian Post Office, Ota.

Gbesi alleged that the accused impersonated and forged identity cards of staff members of Chubyzion Nigeria Ltd and attempted to collect a parcel containing six iPhones worth N400, 000 belonging to the company.

“The accused attempted to steal the parcel that was sent from Atlanta, U.S. before they were apprehended.’’

The offences contravened Sections 467, 484 and 516 of Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

In addition, the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until June 20 for mention. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

JOHESU Strike: NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
Buhari: President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death Buhari President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death
In Yenagoa: Gunmen attack NAF Helipad, airman killed In Yenagoa Gunmen attack NAF Helipad, airman killed
In Kano State: Armed policemen take over Assembly complex In Kano State Armed policemen take over Assembly complex
Tragedy: Husband loses life saving wife from electrocution Tragedy Husband loses life saving wife from electrocution
Enugu Church: Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast

Recommended Videos

Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares
Local News: Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again Local News Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again
Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%



Top Articles

1 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on airbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's roadbullet
5 Issues Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for...bullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Fatal Crash 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accidentbullet
8 Murder Man detained for killing pregnant woman and sonbullet
9 Ga Festival Homowo ban on noise making takes effect todaybullet
10 Sanitation 14 persons arrested for open defecationbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Golden Belt Naija Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000
Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Archbishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle
Catholic Church In Ghana Palmer-Buckle appointed Cape Coast Archbishop
Omo-Agege: Senate appeals suspension nullification
Omo-Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification
Drug Trafficking Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics