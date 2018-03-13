2 remanded for attempting to traffic 47 Ghanaians to Guinea

news

A Circuit court in Takoradi has remanded two persons for attempting to traffic 47 Ghanaians to Guinea.

The two, Tanihu Azumah Donnick and Andrews Alimo Yorgakor, all aged 35 were arraigned on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, human trafficking and preparing to operate small-scale mining without licence.

According to the prosecution, they successfully recruited 47 Ghanaians between the ages of 18 and 58 years to send them to Guinea for their mining work.

Prosecuting, ASP Isaac Mensah Appenteng told the court that about a month ago the two arrived in Ghana from Conakry where they operate small-scale mining without a licence.

On March 1, 2018, at about 3:30 pm the 47 set sail in a canoe owned by the accused persons, from the Akplabanya beach in Ada in the Greater Accra Region en route to Guinea.



They had on them 28 pieces of Changfer engines, 47 pieces of water hoses, seven bundles of blankets, 32 pieces of water pumps and 32 pieces of pipe mining equipment.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will appear again before the court presided over by Ms Rita Doku on March 15.