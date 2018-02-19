Home > News > Local >

2-year-old killed by parents for being born a cripple


Cruel 2-year-old killed by parents for being born a cripple

The infant was allegedly killed by his parents after they grew frustrated by his inability to walk since birth.

A two-year-old boy at Apontiaso, a suburb of Akyem Akroso near Oda in the Eastern Region, has been cruelly murdered by his parents for being crippled since birth.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the infant was allegedly killed by his parents after they grew frustrated by his inability to walk since birth.

The report indicates the parents of the deceased accused him of being from the spirit world and causing misfortune for the family.

The parents, together with four other persons, reportedly killed the boy and buried him in secrecy.

So far four of the suspects have been arrested by the Akyem Oda Police in connection with the murder of the two-year-old.

The arrested suspects are mother of the deceased, Adwoa Helena Bempong, Mary Asare a 65-year-old grandmother of the deceased, Alex Odame and Alex Amofah.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the father of the deceased is currently on the run.

He added that the Police is still investigating the matter in order to get to the root of everything.

