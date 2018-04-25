Home > News > Local >

23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit


Galamsey 23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit

The incident is reported to have happened on Monday evening when the deceased and some other colleagues went in search of gold.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 23-year-old illegal miner has died after drowning in a pit near the Offin River in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident is reported to have happened on Monday evening when the deceased and some other colleagues went in search of gold.

READ ALSO: Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the deceased, identified as Abu Ibrahim, drowned at around 6:00pm after being stuck in the pit.

Explaining how matters unfolded, the Assembly Member for Nkrumah-Bentinko Electoral area, Martin Prempeh, said two boys visited the site to mine but saw one of them drown while going on with the activity.

According to him, pinion leaders in the area have to perform some rituals before the divers will be able to recover the body from the river.

“Yesterday [Monday], around 6.oclock in the evening, I had information that one guy had drowned in a river so I went to a town called Amadaa to verify whether it is true or not. Two boys went there to do some mining so it was during the operation that this unfortunate incident happened,”  he said.

READ ALSO: Fraudulence: Lawyer convicted for fraud

This comes just under a month after two pupils of the Methodist Primary School at Akyem Takorase in the Denkyembuor District of the Eastern Region lost their lives when they went swimming in an abandoned galamsey pit.

The Government of Ghana has been hard on illegal mining activities in the country, popularly known as galamsey, having instituted a joint Police and military force to deal with the canker.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Upper East Region: Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes In Upper East Region Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes
Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens Unemployment Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Photos: East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic Photos East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic
Fraudulence: Lawyer convicted for fraud Fraudulence Lawyer convicted for fraud
Crime: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
Crime: Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail Crime Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail

Recommended Videos

Pastor Mensa Otabil: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth Pastor Mensa Otabil Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth
Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah Gay Rights UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah
Local News: Ho Airport ready for operations Local News Ho Airport ready for operations



Top Articles

1 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
2 Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrahbullet
3 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
4 Employment Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia...bullet
5 Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed...bullet
6 Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday partybullet
7 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrahbullet
8 In Somanya Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother,...bullet
9 Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for...bullet
10 Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Threats Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
NHIS
Contradiction Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service providers
Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah
Sex for Fees Teachers who abuse students sexually must be punished - Child's Right Int'l
Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo