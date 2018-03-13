Home > News > Local >

250 residents rendered homeless in Kpando


Rainstorm 250 residents rendered homeless in Kpando

Roofs of 55 houses, schools and churches were ripped off, displacing the victims.

Over two hundred and fifty (250) residents in the Kpando District in the Volta Region have been rendered homeless following a massive storm that hit the area.

The rain, which reportedly lasted for more than 3 hours, left one person injured and caused destruction to property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Neighbouring communities like Fesi, Gadza, Dafor and Kpando Torkor were also not sparred from the raging storm.

Speaking to the media after touring some of the devastated parts of the community, the Member of Parliament for Kpando, Mrs. Della Sowah said the rain caused a lot of damage.

She added that the affected persons were stranded and helpless, while others are living with their relatives and friends.

She called on government and other benevolent organizations to assist in re-roofing the affected houses and build the collapsed ones.

