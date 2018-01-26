Home > News > Local >

4 Dead As Tipper Truck Crashes Into Ambulance


In Western Region 4 feared dead as tipper truck crashes into ambulance

The truck which was believed to be heading towards Tarkwa from Takoradi run into the ambulance which was travelling from the Dixcove government hospital to the Effia Nkwanta regional hospital.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 4 people are feared dead after an accident occurred at Beahu in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The accident involved an ambulance and a truck

The truck which was believed to be heading towards Tarkwa from Takoradi run into the ambulance which was travelling from the Dixcove government hospital to the Effia Nkwanta regional hospital.

READ ALSO: This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season

The registration number of the truck is GT 7348-15 and that of the ambulance is GV 1453-14.

The ambulance had six passengers on board.

play

 

The casualties have been confirmed by the Western regional MTTD Commander Chief Supt Richard Appiah.

Two of the passengers who survived the accident are being treated in a nearby health facility.

READ ALSO: Occupy Ghana to sue Births and Deaths over blacklisted names

This is coming a day after 10 people were confirmed dead and several others injured in an accident between involving a VIP bus on the Accra-Suhum road.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent to the Nsawam Mortuary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Registering Names: Parliament summons Local Gov’t Minister over blacklisting of names Registering Names Parliament summons Local Gov’t Minister over blacklisting of names
Using Water: This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season Using Water This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season
Registering Names: Occupy Ghana to sue Births and Deaths over blacklisted names Registering Names Occupy Ghana to sue Births and Deaths over blacklisted names
Rent in Accra: How potential tenants are suffering exploitation at the hands of rent agents Rent in Accra How potential tenants are suffering exploitation at the hands of rent agents
Sad News: 10 people died, several others injured in fatal accident on Suhum Road Sad News 10 people died, several others injured in fatal accident on Suhum Road
Prepaid Shortage: ECG ordered to compensate customers affected by pre-paid challenges Prepaid Shortage ECG ordered to compensate customers affected by pre-paid challenges

Recommended Videos

Health File: 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017
Local News: Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users Local News Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users
Start-Up News: Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow his start-up Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow his start-up



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Sad News 10 people died, several others injured in fatal accident on...bullet
3 Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool...bullet
4 Agreement We had consensual sex - Student in Breman Eduman sex...bullet
5 Photos Check out photos of Paul Afoko's wife as she celebrates...bullet
6 Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re...bullet
7 Money laundering? U.S Customs seizes $143,000 from three...bullet
8 Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns...bullet
9 Illegal? You can't register Ghanaian names in Ghana...bullet
10 Crime Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children- Gender...bullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
5 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation...bullet
6 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7bullet
8 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
9 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a...bullet
10 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another...bullet

Local

Gender Minister Otiko Djaba assures of commitment to close down witch camps
car.jpg
Eastern Region 9 killed, 20 more injured in gory accident at Teacher Mante
Naming Children It is illegal to blacklist ‘title’ names – Ace Ankomah
Narcotics NACOB impounds 5 tonnes of cannabis worth half a million