news

At least 4 people are feared dead after an accident occurred at Beahu in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The accident involved an ambulance and a truck

The truck which was believed to be heading towards Tarkwa from Takoradi run into the ambulance which was travelling from the Dixcove government hospital to the Effia Nkwanta regional hospital.

The registration number of the truck is GT 7348-15 and that of the ambulance is GV 1453-14.

The ambulance had six passengers on board.

The casualties have been confirmed by the Western regional MTTD Commander Chief Supt Richard Appiah.

Two of the passengers who survived the accident are being treated in a nearby health facility.

This is coming a day after 10 people were confirmed dead and several others injured in an accident between involving a VIP bus on the Accra-Suhum road.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent to the Nsawam Mortuary.