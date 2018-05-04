4 suicide bombers killed in failed attack in Borno

news

The Police Command in Borno said four Boko Haram terrorists were killed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Shua villages in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Edet Okon, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Friday.

“Three of the suicide bombers detonated their IEDs killing themselves only, while the fourth person killed herself and three others,’’ Okon said.

He said seven other persons were injured during the attack and had been taken to the hospital.

He said that security had been beefed up in the area and all other places around Maiduguri city to safeguard the public from Boko Haram attacks.

“Meanwhile, a suicide bomber was sighted on Thursday by security agents and was promptly neutralised in Bama Local Government Area, but no casualty was recorded.

“The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, assures the general public of the commitment of the Force to continue to protect lives and property,’’ the spokesman said.(NAN)