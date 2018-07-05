Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land


Protest 4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land

About four communities hit the streets to march against Nana Konadu for allegedly annexing a 700-acre property stretching from Nsawam Cannery all the way to the Koans Estate enclave.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has been subjected to protests from some communities in the Eastern region over a 700-acre land.

About four communities in the region hit the streets to march against Nana Konadu for allegedly annexing a 700-acre property stretching from Nsawam Cannery all the way to the Koans Estate enclave.

READ ALSO: Sanitation: 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings hit with protests play

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings hit with protests

 

Accra-based Class FM reports that the residents and custodians of the lands are from Adoagyiri, Owuraku, Ntoaso and Akwamu.

Displaying various placards, the protestors marched to Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to present a petition to the government through the Chief Executive.

play

 

One of the placards read, “Mrs Rawlings Konadu, candidate for hell”, among others.

The said 700-acre land was acquired by the government to grow pineapple to feed Nsawam Cannery when the factory was established.

READ ALSO: In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop

play

 

However, the communities are accusing Nana Konadu of planning to sell the property to a private developer.

They, therefore, want government to intervene to stop her from going on with her plans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister It’s “absurd” to complain about high cost of maize – Deputy Agric Minister
Video: Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning Video Introduction to salvation; What the believer needs to know - Pastor Sampson Joe Baning
In Brong Ahafo: Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop In Brong Ahafo Soldiers brutalise 4 minors over missing laptop
In Nsawam: Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests over 700-acre land grab In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests over 700-acre land grab
Sanitation: 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi
Nursing Training: Government suspends Nurse Assistant training programmes Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant training programmes

Recommended Videos

RIP Amissah Arthur: No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says RIP Amissah Arthur No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene says
Local News: 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries Local News 'Aayalolo' drivers on strike over 5 months unpaid salaries
Video: $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts Video $300k Rolls Royce is nothing, I can buy 4 more– Obinim Boasts



Top Articles

1 Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup-...bullet
2 Number 12 Ken Agyapong vows to make Anas rot in jailbullet
3 Who Watches The Watchman Kennedy Agyapong in trouble over "who...bullet
4 Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judgesbullet
6 In Nsawam Residents hit Konadu Rawlings with fierce protests...bullet
7 Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant...bullet
8 Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years...bullet
9 Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special...bullet
10 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet

Local

Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant programmes
Floods
Flooding Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to pull down 351 houses
In Eastern Region Over 40 acres of rice farm destroyed by floods
Quality Bus System Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries