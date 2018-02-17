Home > News > Local >

42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian boy


  Published: , Refreshed:
play
The Wassa Akropong District police in the Western Region have arrested a 42-year-old man, Yakuba Abeidoe, believed to be a Nigerien, for allegedly sodomizing a seven-year-old boy.

According to a report by Daily Guide, the victim (name withheld) lived in the same neighbourhood with the suspect.

According to sources, Abeidoe sent the victim to buy him some sachets of water and when he (victim) returned, he entered his (Abeidoe’s) room to deliver the items.

Yakuba then allegedly grabbed the boy, took off his clothes and had anal sex with him.

After the purported act, Yakuba gave GH¢1 to the little boy and warned him not to disclose his ordeal to anyone.

However, after some days, the little boy could not attend nature’s call and subsequently reported the incident to the parents.

The parents subsequently lodged a complaint with the Wassa Akropong District police and Yakuba Abeidoe was arrested for interrogation and later remanded into police custody after it had been confirmed by the Wassa Akropong District Hospital that the little boy had indeed been sodomized.

It is believed that the victim was advised to return to the hospital after three months for an HIV test.

The suspect was alleged to have confirmed the crime to the police and would be arraigned before a Tarkwa high court on Monday, February 19.

