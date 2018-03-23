Home > News > Local >

5-year old boy loses life after falling into hot hausa koko


Sorrow 5-year old boy loses life after falling into hot hausa koko

Eyewitness reports said the the minor died on the spot after falling into the porridge which is popularly known as ‘Hausa Koko'.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The death is reported of a 5-year old boy who fell into a hot hausa koko being prepared by his grandmother for sale in the Western Region.

Rainbow Radio reports that the incident happened at Anyinam on Thursday.

Eyewitness reports said the the minor died on the spot after falling into the porridge which is popularly known as ‘Hausa Koko'.

READ ALSO: Private cars dominate road accidents in Ghana

Reports indicate that grandmother of the deceased, whose name was only as Hajia, was taking her bath when the incident occurred. She came to meet the lifeless body of the boy.

The police he said have kept in custody the woman pending further investigations whereas the deceased has buried.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Water Day: Ghana to soon import water World Water Day Ghana to soon import water
In Amasaman: Teacher jailed 8 years for sodomy In Amasaman Teacher jailed 8 years for sodomy
Francis Atsu Vondee: Soldier who died with Ebony to be buried with her same day Francis Atsu Vondee Soldier who died with Ebony to be buried with her same day
Photos: Mobile money robber lynched by angry residents Photos Mobile money robber lynched by angry residents
World Oral Health Day: Unilever to sensitize over 10 million Ghanaians on oral health World Oral Health Day Unilever to sensitize over 10 million Ghanaians on oral health
Video: Obinim church members confess sexual sins Video Obinim church members confess sexual sins

Recommended Videos

Local News: Obinim's Church Members Confess Their Sexual Sins Local News Obinim's Church Members Confess Their Sexual Sins
Video: Obinim church members confess sexual sins Video Obinim church members confess sexual sins
Local News: Mahama Jabs Otabil, Calls Him A Hypocrite Local News Mahama Jabs Otabil, Calls Him A Hypocrite



Top Articles

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Tourism Filth, animal waste engulfs Paga crocodile pondbullet
3 Francis Atsu Vondee Soldier who died with Ebony to be buried with...bullet
4 Crime Police arrest truck loaded with 7,120 slabs of ganjabullet
5 Ignorance Prophet advices women not to marry a poor manbullet
6 Photos Mobile money robber lynched by angry residentsbullet
7 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr...bullet
8 Justice Major Mahama's killers plead not guilty in courtbullet
9 Road Accidents 336 deaths, over 2000 accidents recorded...bullet
10 Sad 2 children drown in a well at Nsawambullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

File photo
Tragedy Man, 12-year old daughter murdered at Sawla
Bernard Monarh
Political Crisis It's apparent Nana Addo is backing Faure Gnassingbe - Bernard Mornah
Sanitation Forum Provision of waste bins, enforcing sanitation laws will solve Ghana’s waste challenge – Zoomlion boss
Freedom Rape suspect freed as victim confessed of enjoying sex