5-year old boy loses life after falling into hot hausa koko

The death is reported of a 5-year old boy who fell into a hot hausa koko being prepared by his grandmother for sale in the Western Region.

Rainbow Radio reports that the incident happened at Anyinam on Thursday.

Eyewitness reports said the the minor died on the spot after falling into the porridge which is popularly known as ‘Hausa Koko'.

Reports indicate that grandmother of the deceased, whose name was only as Hajia, was taking her bath when the incident occurred. She came to meet the lifeless body of the boy.

The police he said have kept in custody the woman pending further investigations whereas the deceased has buried.