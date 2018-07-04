Pulse.com.gh logo
6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi


Sanitation 6 arrested for open defecation in Takoradi

  • Published:
play
Six (6) persons have been arrested and fined for openly defecating in the Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

They were apprehended by Environmental Sanitation Taskforce of the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

They are Nii Addo, Salasi Denu, Cleland Holison, Mustapha Abdulsalam, Evans Gettia and Edward Botwi

They were fined GH¢200 each after which they were cautioned to desist from the practice.

play

 

Abdul Hudu, Head of Environmental Health and Management Unit of the Assembly says the assembly has arrested in the year to 90 within the metropolis.

Section 14 of the Assembly’s bye-law on solid waste management says “No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place other than approved toilet facilities”.

