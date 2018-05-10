news

No fewer than seven ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that four of the vessels were waiting to berth with petrol.

It said another three ships would berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar and frozen fish.

It added that 37 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between May 10 and May 26.

“The expected ships are carrying buckwheat, containers, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, base oil, pet coke, bulk fertiliser, empty containers and petrol,” it said.