Home > News > Local >

A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings


Kwame Asare Obeg A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings

A Plus, a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party is said to the personal assistant of the Chief Executive of the health facility Dr Anyah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has been accused of sitting in board meetings of the nation’s premier health facility Korle-Bu.

READ MORE: Korle-bu hospital senior staff head backs new chief executive

A Plus, a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party is said to the personal assistant of the Chief Executive of the health facility Dr Felix Anyah.

The allegation was made the Brong Ahafo Regional first vice chairman of the new patriotic party on Accra-based Oman FM.

READ MORE: Dr Anyah appointed as new Korle-bu CEO

He made the revelation after A Plus accused President Akufo-Addo’s appointees of plundering state resources for their personal comfort.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nepotism: How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business Nepotism How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business
In Ashanti region: Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man In Ashanti region Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man
Mob Justice: Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman Mob Justice Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman
Anas Exposé: Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video
Sexual Orientation: “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP Sexual Orientation “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP
In Volta Region: Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody In Volta Region Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counselbullet
2 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
3 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
4 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
7 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana...bullet
8 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation...bullet
9 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking...bullet
10 In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rentbullet

Related Articles

Revenue Collections Unibank operations didn't affect Korle Bu - Management
Hospital Management Korle-bu hospital senior staff head backs new chief executive
Corruption Allegations Read full report why Police acquitted Asenso-Boakye, Abu Jinapor
Shocking Man 'haunted by ghost' surrenders to police
Health Dr Anyah appointed as new Korle-bu CEO
Gender Equality First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo grabs prestigious award
Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnor
In Breman Assikuma Police arrest prophetess who ‘set girl on fire’
In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
When death is your business How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia
Emeka Etiaba Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia
In Ashanti Region Angry residents attack Suame Police Station
Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others