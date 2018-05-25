A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings

news

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has been accused of sitting in board meetings of the nation’s premier health facility Korle-Bu.

A Plus, a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party is said to the personal assistant of the Chief Executive of the health facility Dr Felix Anyah.

The allegation was made the Brong Ahafo Regional first vice chairman of the new patriotic party on Accra-based Oman FM.

He made the revelation after A Plus accused President Akufo-Addo’s appointees of plundering state resources for their personal comfort.