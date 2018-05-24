Home > News > Local >

Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia


Emeka Etiaba Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia

When the matter was called, the prosecuting counsel Mr Sylvanus Tahir told the court that Metuh’s counsel was not in court and had not personally reached him to explain his absence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia play

Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia

(Newtelegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The absence of  Olisa Metuh’s counsel, Mr Emeka Etiaba, (SAN) on Thursday stalled the hearing in the  ongoing trial of the former PDP Spokesman in a Federal High Court Abuja.

It will be recalled that the court had ruled on May 23 that the matter would go on in Metuh’s absence since he was absent in court on May 22 without any reasonable explanation.

When the matter was called, the prosecuting counsel Mr Sylvanus Tahir told the court that Metuh’s counsel was not in court and had not personally reached him to explain his absence.

“This matter was specifically adjourned until today at 1p.m and by my time it is 1.35p.m. I have not been personally contacted by the defence counsel but I don’t know if he is in contact with the court registry.”

Tahir asked the court to stand down the matter with the hope that Etiaba would contact the court before it was called again.

The judge, Justice Okon Abang, however, said that he was rather inclined adjourn the matter.

“I note here that the first defendant was not in court on May 22, the court then ruled that he jumped bail as the first defendant did not offer any reasonable explanation for being absent in court.

“The court subsequently decided that trial shall continue in this matter in his absence.
I am not inclined to stand down this matter rather I am inclined to adjourn this matter for continuation of trial,” the judge said.

He adjourned the matter until May 25 for continuation of trial.

Metuh fell down in the courtroom on May 21 while attempting to enter the dock.

At the resumed hearing on May 22, Tahir, following Metuh’s absence, prayed the court to proceed with the matter in his absence since Metuh’s fall was on account of disregard of court directives.

Tahir told the court that although the law said defendants in criminal matters must be present in court, there was an exception to the rule where a misconduct was established as in Metuh’s case.

The defence team opposed the application saying that Metuh was absent because he was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital Abuja.

On May 23, the court ruled in favour of continuing with the trial in Metuh’s absence and agreed with the prosecution that Metuh’s conduct on May 21 amounted to a misconduct since he disregarded the court’s directive.

The judge said that he had directed the registrar of the court to ask Metuh not to enter the dock but to remain on his seat which he ignored resulting in his fall.

NAN also reports that Metuh is standing trial along with his company, Destra Investments Limited, on a seven count charge which involves laundering $2 million.

He is also charged with fraudulently receiving N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Volta Region: Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody In Volta Region Sogakope robbery suspect commits suicide in police custody
Mob Justice: Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel
In Ashanti Region: Angry residents attack Suame Police Station In Ashanti Region Angry residents attack Suame Police Station
In Bauchi: Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
Alleged Money Laundering: Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
In Ashainman: Landlords demand sex as monthly rent In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rent

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
3 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
4 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
5 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
6 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana...bullet
7 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovation...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
9 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in...bullet
10 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for...bullet

Related Articles

In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor
Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Amnesty International Presidency frowns at Report on Nigerian security agencies

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Tema robbers
Crime Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police
Presidency frowns at Report by Amnesty International on Nigerian security agencies
Amnesty International Presidency frowns at Report on Nigerian security agencies