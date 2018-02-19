Achimota student killer freed

news

An Accra High Court has quashed the decision by a juvenile court who jailed the killer of the final year high school student of Achimota school.

The High Court contended that the juvenile court erred by passing the judgement without the availability of a social enquiry report. They also ruled that the trial went beyond the 6 months period stipulated by the Juveniles Act.

Therefore the suspect, Gabriel Amihere, has been discharged and freed.

The late student, Lily Asigbetse, was shot dead by her colleague student when she paid him a visit at his residence in Tema, Accra.

The killer was sentenced by a juvenile court in September 2017 to three years in a correctional facility for manslaughter.

The deceased Lily Dzigbordi Asigbetse who lived at Cantonments had visited the accused person at Community eight (8) in Tema.

On January 5, this year, the accused told the police that he intended to shoot into the air however the gravity of the gun changed course and hit the deceased.

The prosecution said one Madam Gifty Billy, a neighbour, heard the gunshot and went to the scene. But she only found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Gifty was rushed to the Port Clinic in Tema.

However, due to the condition of the victim, she was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where she died on admission.