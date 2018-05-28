Home > News > Local >

Ada SHS 2001 year group donates polytank to alma mater


Ada SHS 2001 year group donates polytank to alma mater

  • Published:
Nimeli, the 2001 year group of old students of Ada Senior High School (Adasco) have commissioned and presented a polytank to the school at a brief ceremony on the school campus last Friday, 25 May 2018 at one of the new girls’ dormitories.

It was a brief but colourful and emotional ceremony where the school choir provided some good tunes to spice the occasion including their much revered ‘Hail Great Adasco’ school anthem.

Leader of the group, Ato Kwamena Dompoh, an Assistant School Prefect during their days in Adasco, said the gesture was their appreciation of and their little way of giving back to the school for what the oldest second cycle institution in Ada has thought and given them. Mr. Dompoh appealed to the current generation of students to handle and take good care of the facility since that’s the only thing that will encourage the group to come back and do more.

“I will seize this opportunity to encourage all of you not to lose focus but study hard, remember where you come from and be disciplined so that you can also graduate successfully and one day, give back to the school in future,” said Mr. Dompoh who now heads Big Ada Methodist Basic School.

Some members of the 2001 Adasco graduate class who showed up to pay homage to their former school

On behalf of the school, Mr. Elvis Birinkorang who taught some of the 2001 year graduates English when they were students in Adasco, thanked the group for their benevolence, describing the deed as very timely.

“I must tell you that the donation came at a time we really needed it, it is timely because the tank we previously had at that dormitory got spoilt and it became a frustration for the students whenever the taps were not flowing. We promise to ensure it is handled with utmost care so that when our donors visit many years from now, it will still be in good condition,” Mr. Birinkorang said.

The total cost of the project which also includes a platform for the container and plumbing work is estimated at GH¢5,500 (Five thousand, five hundred Ghana Cedis).

