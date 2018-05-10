Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on air

news

Management of Accra based radio station, Adom FM, has with immediate effect, interdicted its popular presenter Captain Smart.

Smart has been asked to step-aside for further investigations into his utterances on air.

Per a communique announcing the decision, Multimedia Ghana Limited, owners of the radio station said Smart's utterances on his show 'Dwaso Nsem' will bring their business into disrepute.

According to the information leaked to MyNewsGh.com, Captain Smart has been previously warned by the management of the station for some of his utterances on air, but he has persistently ignored their warnings, leading to his interdiction.

Multimedia also said they carrying out further investigations into his 'reckless utterances' and further sanctions will be applied to him.