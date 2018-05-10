Home > News > Local >

Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on air


Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on air

Per a communique announcing the decision, Multimedia Ghana Limited, owners of the radio station said Smart's utterances on his show 'Dwaso Nsem' will bring their business into disrepute.

Captain Smart of Adom FM play

Captain Smart of Adom FM
Management of Accra based radio station, Adom FM, has with immediate effect, interdicted its popular presenter Captain Smart.

Smart has been asked to step-aside for further investigations into his utterances on air.

Captain Smart, host of Dwaso Nsem play

Captain Smart, host of Dwaso Nsem

 

According to the information leaked to MyNewsGh.com, Captain Smart has been previously warned by the management of the station for some of his utterances on air, but he has persistently ignored their warnings, leading to his interdiction.

Multimedia also said they carrying out further investigations into his 'reckless utterances' and further sanctions will be applied to him.

