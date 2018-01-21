Agency apprehends 235 drug offenders, seizes 334kg of drugs

news

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, said on Sunday that it arrested 235 suspected drug offenders and seized 334.06kilogrammes of drug from them in 2017.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Joy Agumuo, a Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo.

Agumuo said that of the 235 arrested, 191 were males while 44 were females.

She said that there was a reduction in the number of suspects arrested and quantity of drug seized, compared to the 2016 figures of 301 suspects and 405.195 kg of drugs.

The public relations officer revealed that during the period under review, 10 of the suspects were convicted and serving various jail terms.

She said that the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the agency counseled some addicts, adding that they had been rehabilitated and reunited with their families

“We arrested 235 suspected drug dealers and users and secured 10 convictions in Akwa Ibom State during 2017 operation.

“Of this number, 191 were males while 44 were females. Over 334.06 kg of hard drugs were seized from these suspects within the period,” Agumuo said.

According to her, some of the seizures made were cocaine, heroin, cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), diazepam, tramadol and psychotropic substances.

She expressed dismay over the high prevalence of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and combined substance users in Uyo, the state capital.

Agumuo advised those who indulged in hard drugs to desist from the habit to avoid its adverse health implications as well as the long arm of the law.

She attributed the achievements of the agency during the year to the commitment of the personnel, good working relationship and synergy between it and other security agencies in the state.

She said: “the command worked hard to limit the supply and abuse of hard drugs and other psychoactive substances in the state.

“The result is the reduction in the number of suspects and quantity of drugs seized.

Agumuo urged the people to cooperate with the agency by volunteering adequate information on drug dealers for prompt action.

She assured the people that the agency would not relent in its effort to comb all nooks and crannies to rid the state of drug dealers.

The PRO identified poor funding, inadequate logistics and office accommodation as some of the challenges facing the command.