Home > News > Local >

Agency apprehends 235 drug offenders, seizes 334kg of drugs


NDLEA Agency apprehends 235 drug offenders, seizes 334kg of drugs in A’Ibom

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Joy Agumuo, a Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NDLEA  impounds 4,000Kg of illicit drugs. play

NDLEA  impounds 4,000Kg of illicit drugs.

(Nigerian Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, said on Sunday that it arrested 235 suspected drug offenders and seized 334.06kilogrammes of drug from them in 2017.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Joy Agumuo, a Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo.

Agumuo said that of the 235 arrested, 191 were males while 44 were females.

She said that there was a reduction in the number of suspects arrested and quantity of drug seized, compared to the 2016 figures of 301 suspects and 405.195 kg of drugs.

The public relations officer revealed that during the period under review, 10 of the suspects were convicted and serving various jail terms.

She said that the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the agency counseled some addicts, adding that they had been rehabilitated and reunited with their families

We arrested 235 suspected drug dealers and users and secured 10 convictions in Akwa Ibom State during 2017 operation.

“Of this number, 191 were males while 44 were females. Over 334.06 kg of hard drugs were seized from these suspects within the period,” Agumuo said.

According to her, some of the seizures made were cocaine, heroin, cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), diazepam, tramadol and psychotropic substances.

She expressed dismay over the high prevalence of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and combined substance users in Uyo, the state capital.

Agumuo advised those who indulged in hard drugs to desist from the habit to avoid its adverse health implications as well as the long arm of the law.

She attributed the achievements of the agency during the year to the commitment of the personnel, good working relationship and synergy between it and other security agencies in the state.

She said: “the command worked hard to limit the supply and abuse of hard drugs and other psychoactive substances in the state.

“The result is the reduction in the number of suspects and quantity of drugs seized.

Agumuo urged the people to cooperate with the agency by volunteering adequate information on drug dealers for prompt action.

She assured the people that the agency would not relent in its effort to comb all nooks and crannies to rid the state of drug dealers.

The PRO identified poor funding, inadequate logistics and office accommodation as some of the challenges facing the command.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

President to Monrovia: Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia President to Monrovia Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia
Crime: Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapees Crime Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapees
Crime: Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees Crime Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees
In Bayelsa State: Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines In Bayelsa State Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines
Gbenga Olowo: Aviation group blame recession for drop in 2017 passenger traffic Gbenga Olowo Aviation group blame recession for drop in 2017 passenger traffic
In Cross River State: INEC takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi In Cross River State INEC takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi

Recommended Videos

Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Kwabenya Police Station Armed men storm police station; gun down...bullet
3 Trump Protestors flock in droves as Women march against US Presidentbullet
4 Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment...bullet
5 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
6 Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injuredbullet
7 In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the...bullet
8 Central Region Police officer dead after being hit by a...bullet
9 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a...bullet
10 Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639...bullet

Related Articles

Drug Abuse Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
5 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
10 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600...bullet

Local

DPR seals 6 filling stations in Anambra
Kingsley-Sundaye DPR suspends petrol station in A’ Ibom for diverting product
Opposition NDC wishes Bawumia "speedy recovery" as he goes on medical leave
Fire razes house random photo file
In Jigawa State Fire kills octogenarian – Police
Governor Ambode promises to clean up Lagos state
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation