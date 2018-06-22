news

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) had dared herbalists who claim to have found cures for HIV/AIDS to subject their preparations to scientific testing.

The Commission said if herbalists have really found a cure for the disease, then they should have no problem subjecting their supposed cures for tests.

READ ALSO: Lifestyle: Public stigmatisation is slowing down HIV treatment in Ghana

This, the Commission insists, would be the best way to determine the potency of the preparations.

The GAC said many people have died from HIV/AIDS due to false claims by some herbalists and leaders of prayer camps that they have a cure for the virus.

“Because of these false claims, people run to them to be cured of the disease after being on the anti-retroviral treatment which has the potency to suppress the virus but end up losing their lives through such false claims, thereby increasing the HIV/AIDS mortality and making us lose the campaign against the prevention and management of the disease in the country,” the AIDS Commission said.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation of the GAC, Kyeremeh Atuahene, stressed that no cure has been found for HIV/AIDS yet.

He explained that the commission was not against herbalists and leaders of prayer camps but “against those who are making claims that they had found cure for the disease without making available their preparations for scientific testing.”

READ ALSO: Healthy Sex: 4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infection

He noted that “the GAC is open to everyone who claims to have a herbal preparation for the cure of the disease but the person must first make it available for scientific proof before going public”.

Mr Atuahene, therefore, dared herbalists who claim to have found cures for HIV/AIDS to subject their medicines to scientific testing or desist from deceiving the public.

He further urged the media not to offer their platforms to herbalists and leaders of prayer camps who claim to have a cure for HIV/AIDS to fleece the public without first subjecting their preparations to scientific testing.