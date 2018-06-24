Akufo-Addo backs use of birth cert, passport for Ghana Card

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has backed the use of birth certificate and passport for the registration of the National Identification Card (Ghana Card).

He said there was no basic document appropriate to establish nationality or citizenry than the two documents.

He made the comments when he addressed the 2018 Ashesi University congregation on Saturday.

“I do not think that there are more credible basic document requirements for establishing nationality or citizenship than a birth certificate or a passport. An appropriate acceptable mechanism has been provided in the law to verify the claims of those who have neither,” he said.

He also blasted the Minority in Parliament for “orchestrating” outrage against the Ghana Card registration.

“What then are we to make of the outrage being orchestrated by some high-ranking leaders of the opposition and some members of the minority in parliament when all the evidence points to their enthusiastic support of the national identity register amendment bill when it came before them in the House. I pray that we abandon giving politics a bad name and support this exercise to proceed rapidly to a successful end,” he added.