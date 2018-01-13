Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over Trump's "shithole" slur

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has summoned the US ambassador to Ghana, Robert Porter Jackson, to the Flagstaff House on Monday, January 15, 2018, to explain claims by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump that Africans, Caribbeans and Haitians are from "shithole."

Trump made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported.

On Friday, Trump tweeted an implicit denial, saying "this was not the language used".

"The president sees the invitation of the Ambassador of United States to the Flagstaff as necessary following unprovoked attacks by President Trump on continents mentioned above," a statement signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, summoning the US envoy to the Flagstaff House said.

The statement also drew the attention of the United States that Africans, Caribbeans and Haitians are very responsible people who have over the years, presented their positions on issues in the best of their interests.

"As a country, we shall not tolerate without response, comments that seeks to denigrate our freedoms and rights," the statement added. "We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain calm as we deal with this matter at the level it requires."

Early on, President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted that Trump's comments reported slur comments were "unfortunate."

"We are certainly not a 'shithole country'. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful," he added.