Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities

President Nana AKufo-Addo has appointed three persons to serve as the acting Chief Executive Officers of the three Development Authorities.

They are Samuel Atta-Mensah, managing director of Accra-based Citi FM, Joe Danquah and Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.

"The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the Jubilee House said.

Atta Mensah, popularly called Sammens, is to served as the CEO of the Coastal Development Authority, Joe Danquah serves as the CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority and Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun serves as the CEO of the Northern Development Authority.

The creation of the development authorities is in fulfilment of President Nana Akufo-Addo's 2016 campaign promise to disburse one million dollars to every constituency.

The statement, signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugne Arhin, said "the three development authorities are tasked with the implementation of the infrastructure for poverty eradication programme- the programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo's 2016 campaign pledge."