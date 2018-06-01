AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streets

news

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has started an exercise to rid Ghana’s capital city, Accra, of beggars and street children.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah said the exercise is in collaboration with La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA).

The exercise started on Thursday, May 25, 2018, has “identified and picked up 200 persons including children from Niger and Nigeria from some ceremonial routes, streets under bridges and in traffic begging for alms.”

The statement added that the AMA is working closely with the Department of Social Welfare “towards the reformation and reintegration of these persons into society.”

Some areas covered include Movenpick Hotel, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Cathedral, 37 Military Hospital, Airport City, Airport junction and Accra Mall, Spanner junction traffic light and the Ghana Standards Board (Shiashie).

The Assembly has urged the public to “desist from giving money to beggars on the streets as they will be violating the Beggars and Destitute Act, 1969 (PNDCL 392) which criminalizes the act of begging and giving to beggars.”

Other areas to be covered include Kaneshie Overhead Bridge, Nima, and Maamobi and at traffic intersections at Sunny FM, Okponglo and Graphic Road stretch, the footbridges at the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange as well as popular bus terminals like the Neoplan Bus Stop at Achimota, Circle, Kaneshie and the Korle Bu traffic light.