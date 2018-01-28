Home > News > Local >

AMA pulls down illegal advertising


AMA pulls down illegal advertising

The exercise is aimed at sanitising the out of home advertising space by removing haphazardly placed and unpermitted billboards and signages.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Advertising Association of Ghana on Sunday removed several illegal and irregular advertising in the metroplis.

According to the AMA, the advertising billboards have become a nuisance, a threat to public safety and a confusing element of the urban form.

The removal of the illegal billboards began from the Ring Road stretch and it is expected to continue to Korle-Bu and its environs.

