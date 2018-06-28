AMA to begin arresting unregistered ‘Borla taxis’

news

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has set out to register private waste collectors as part of efforts to sanitise their operations.

The use of tricycles, popularly known as ‘borla taxis’, have become prevalent in Ghana when it comes to waste collection.

The AMA has, therefore, initiated moves to register these private waste collectors in order to enhance their operation.

This was revealed in a statement signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah on Wednesday.

The registration exercise will start on Wednesday July 4 and end on Tuesday July 31, 2018, and will be free and mandatory.

It will take place at various dump sites, waste transfer stations, AMA Waste Management Department at Kaneshie and other designated locations in the city, the statement said.

Any private waste vehicle or tricycle found to be operating within the AMA's jurisdiction from August 2018 without the AMA embossment will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The AMA wishes to inform the general public, especially 'Borla Taxi' or 'Aboboyaa' operators that the purpose of the registration exercise is to identify all the service providers in the waste management value chain, coordinate, monitor and control their activities in pursuit of the "Clean Accra Project,” sections of the stamen read.

It added: “We assure the general public that adequate steps are being taken to achieve the clean Accra goal and that AMA will not hesitate to prosecute people whose actions draw us back in accordance with the law.”

“The AMA wishes to call on all adjoining municipalities and district assemblies to register 'Borla Taxi' operators within their areas to support the realization of the project goals.”