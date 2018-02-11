Home > News > Local >

Anas Aremeyaw Anas loses mother


Anas Aremeyaw Anas Ace Investigative Journalist loses mother

She will be buried in accordance with Islamic Custom in view of the fact she was a practicing Muslim.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has lost his mother Mariam Damba at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was 62.

Until her demise this morning February 10, 2018, madam Damba worked as a community health nurse at the Nima Polyclinic.

She will be buried in accordance with Islamic Custom in view of the fact she was a practicing Muslim.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Anas has expressed profound gratitude to the hard-working doctors and nurses who did their best at the Medical Emergency unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I thank all hard working doctors at the Medical Emergency Unit at Korle Bu for their frantic efforts at trying to save my mother’s life,” He said.

Adding that “to Dr. Techi, Dr. Otoo, Dr. Hardi Mohammed Abdalah, Prof. Alex Doudoo, Dr. Acheampong, Dr. Nkrumah, Dr, Naa and Dr, Bioma, Dr. Jamila Khalid and all the other hard-working doctors who did their best at Medical Emergency, I say thanks”

“Also to you the energetic nurses who did their best too, I thank you,” he said.

Madam Mariam Damba left behind, her husband,  Anas Mahama of the 37 military hospital who is an ex-military officer, and three children, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his two sisters Karimatu Anas and Humu Kulsum Anas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abeiku Santana: Dead soldier, driver unknown to Ebony's managers Abeiku Santana Dead soldier, driver unknown to Ebony's managers
Security: Bawumia says CCTV cameras to be fixed in all police stations Security Bawumia says CCTV cameras to be fixed in all police stations
In Turkey: Government to stop accepting Syrian refugees In Turkey Government to stop accepting Syrian refugees
Poor Roads: Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death? Poor Roads Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?
Ebony's Death: NDC MPs 'shocked' at Ebony's 'sudden' death Ebony's Death NDC MPs 'shocked' at Ebony's 'sudden' death
Kwesi Anning: Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert Kwesi Anning Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert

Recommended Videos

Local News: It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills Local News It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills
Local News: Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat Local News Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat
Local News: Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit Local News Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit



Top Articles

1 Poor Roads Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?bullet
2 Ebony's Death NDC MPs 'shocked' at Ebony's 'sudden' deathbullet
3 RIP Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crashbullet
4 Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weepsbullet
5 Court-martial Soldier who died with Ebony to face military courtbullet
6 RIP Ebony Police release full report on Ebony’s deathbullet
7 Mining Licence Ibrahim Mahama is not free yet - Deputy...bullet
8 Tragedy 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one...bullet
9 Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace -...bullet
10 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
4 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow his...bullet
5 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted To...bullet
6 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
7 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen...bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

Former President John Mahama
Condolences Ebony Reigns' 'maame hwe' is my favourite - Mahama pays tribute
Ebony
Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu Kobi
ASS.jpg
Demo Carpenters hit the streets in protest of high foam prices
Queen of Belgium
Royalty Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit