Anti-gay group begins 3-day fasting & prayers


Anti-gay group begins 3-day fasting & prayers

The anti-gay group which is led by a popular law lecturer Moses Foh-Amoaning, started the fast on Thursday, (June 28, 2018).

The members of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, have started a 3-day fasting and prayer session against homosexuality.

The anti-gay group which is led by a popular law lecturer Moses Foh-Amoaning, started the fast on Thursday, (June 28, 2018).

The anti-gay coalition is made up of Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalists.

During the 3-day fasting period members will offer intercessory prayers for Ghana and Africa as a whole against the rising Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transexual Queer (LGBTQ) agenda.

The fasting will end with prayers at the Royal House Chapel in Accra on (July 1, 2018).

In an interview from Al-Jazeera last year, President Akufo-Addo said that even though changing Ghana’s laws on homosexuality is not a matter which is "on the agenda" it may happen at a point in the country’s democracy.

“This is a socio-cultural issue, if you like,” adding: “I don’t believe that in Ghana, so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say: ‘Change it [the law], let’s then have a new paradigm in Ghana’”.

Nana Addo, however, said: “I think that it is something that is bound to happen”.

Meanwhile, most religious bodies in Ghana have taken an entrenched position to resist any attempt to legalise homosexuality in the country.

