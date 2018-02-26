Home > News > Local >

Armed Forces 'ready' to defend Ghana against terror attacks

Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment, Lt Col Fiifi Deegbe, believes the armed forces are well trained and equipped to control any threats of terror.

Ghanaians have nothing to fear and can be assured of being protected against any terror attack, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said.

Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment, Lt Col Fiifi Deegbe, believes the armed forces are well trained and equipped to control any threats of terror.

He urged the general public to be calm, adding that the soldiers have the nation at heart and will do everything to maintain the peace in the country.

“With this exercise the public should be rest assured that the Ghana Armed Forces has the security of the nation at heart and they should be rest assured that everything is under control…We are well trained to react to any terrorist attack should it occur,” Lt Col Fiifi Deegbe, told the media after one of GAF’s field training exercises.

He explained that several exercises will be organised to enable the unit execute its special mandate of counter terrorism.

His assurances come after Canada and the UK warned Ghana of possible terror attacks on the nation.

Their warnings followed a rising number of terrorist attacks in Mali, Cote d’ Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and some other West African countries in recent years.

A post from the Canadian government warned its citizens in Ghana that “terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places”.

The UK government also said “while there have been no recent attacks in Ghana, terrorist groups in west Africa have demonstrated their capability and intent by mounting attacks.”

