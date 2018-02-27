Armed robbers shoot 2 passengers at Aburi

news

Armed robbers shot 2 passengers during the weekend in a rampage on the Aburi-Nsawam road in the Eastern Region.

Eye witnesses said the robbers came from a nearby bush and started attacking any car or motorbike passing.

This led to the shooting of two people, one in a car and one on a motorbike. The identified victims, Kwasi Danso and Emmanuel Kofi Boadu, were quickly rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital to which they were later transferred to Accra.

Residents quickly called the police who rushed to the scene to foil the activities of the criminals.

Aburi Police District Police Commander Superintendent Comfort Anyonam Antwi confirmed the incident and said investigations have started to apprehend the culprits.