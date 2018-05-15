Home > News > Local >

Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head


In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head

The Army on Tuesday said it arrested suspected spiritual head of militia armed group in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after destroying some of the group’s camps in Ugya village in the area.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head play

Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head

(PM Nigeria News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Army on Tuesday said it arrested suspected spiritual head of militia armed group in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after destroying some of the group’s camps in Ugya village in the area.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, gave the name of the suspect as Angulu Idaku in a statement in Abuja.

Chukwu stated that seven locally made guns, 12 catridges, 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 76 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and four knives were recovered from the group.

Others, he said, were 15 cutlasses, six mobile phones, one DSTV decoder set and four solar panel sets.

In another development, Chukwu said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists and wounded some others during clearance operation in the North East.

He, however, said two soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with the insurgents.

He added that one anti-aircraft gun, four AK47 rifles, six AK47 magazines, two mortar bombs and two gun trucks were recovered from the terrorists.

Chukwu also said that the troops had successfully cleared Gambori, Dumbawa, Damsu, Awardi, Kanaram, Laridi, Malumdi and Yuramdi villages and recovered one refrigerator, one 14inch TV two DVDs and a box filled with drugs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robbery Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robbery
Drug Abuse: Abusing Tramadol is a national threat - Health Minister Drug Abuse Abusing Tramadol is a national threat - Health Minister
Psychiatric Hospitals: Mental Health Authority out of funds Psychiatric Hospitals Mental Health Authority out of funds
Petty Thief: Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison Petty Thief Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison
In Jos: Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old In Jos Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old
Tragedy: One killed in Alavanyo shooting Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shooting

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's roadbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
4 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects in...bullet
7 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in...bullet
8 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
9 Issues Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical...bullet
10 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

Joshua Asante
Crime Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraud
High Court strikes out Melaye’s assassination attempt case for want of diligent prosecution
Kogi High Court strikes out Melaye’s assassination attempt case for want of diligent prosecution
Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass for mothers’ day
Blog Post Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass and free bus rides for mothers’ day
2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
In Ogun 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge