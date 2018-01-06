At Mamfe :  Two people crushed to death in gory accident

news

Two persons on a motorbike have been crushed to death in a ghastly accident on Akuapem Mamfe road to the Adawso stretch of the Koforidua road.

The accident occurred Thursday.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

The two died instantly after they crashed with a Truck. Their tattered bodies were carried in Polythene bags to the morgue.

The Akropong Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Kofi Adu confirmed the incident to Ultimate News when contacted.