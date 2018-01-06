Home > News > Local >

At Mamfe :  Two people crushed to death in gory accident


At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accident

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two persons on a motorbike have been crushed to death in a ghastly accident on Akuapem Mamfe road to the Adawso stretch of the Koforidua road.

The accident occurred Thursday.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

The two died instantly after they crashed with a Truck. Their tattered bodies were carried in Polythene bags to the morgue.

The Akropong Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Kofi Adu confirmed the incident to Ultimate News when contacted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Vehicle Registration: Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warns Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warns
Condolences: Mahama mourns Alhaji Bature Condolences Mahama mourns Alhaji Bature
Relationship: Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wife
RIP: What killed Alhaji Bature? RIP What killed Alhaji Bature?
Expats Awards: Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal Expats Awards Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal
RIP: A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 Sad Alhaji Bature has diedbullet
4 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in...bullet
5 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch marks,...bullet
6 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
7 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
8 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for...bullet
9 CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabbybullet
10 In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
3 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
4 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
5 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
9 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell...bullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery
In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State