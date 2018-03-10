Home > News > Local >

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban


Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban

His call follows what appears to be Accra being overwhelmed by uncollected rubbish and there are serious risks to public health.

  • Published:
play Andrew Barnes (Andrew Barnes /Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Andrew Barnes has called for a total 'ban on plastics' in the country.

His call follows what appears to be Accra being overwhelmed by uncollected rubbish and there are serious risks to public health.

READ MORE: These pictures released by Australian high commissioner to Ghana show how dirty Accra is

The whole city and other adjourning communities around Accra suffer from the same problem - waste collection has stopped and the rubbish is mounting up.

"I think people are starting to realise that they can’t just sit around and go on in the old ways, they can’t keep buying and consuming plastics and just throwing it away. There have got to be proper regulations and structures in place and improvement in rubbish collection systems and then waste disposal, recycling and probably the most obvious one is the ban on plastic bags," Andrew Barnes said on Accra-based Class FM.

“Rwanda has done it, Kenya has done it, Morocco has done it, the Scandinavian countries have done it, it’s happening across Australia in many states and the single use of plastic bags is a rubbish idea. People have got to move on; people have got to find more sustainable ways of packaging and shopping," he added.

This is not the first time the Australian High Commissioner has spoken about sanitation in the country.

In January, he highlighted the poor sanitation condition in the capital in a tweet.

READ MORE: Sanitation In Accra: “Accra is the new London; everywhere is neat” – Zoomlion CEO

"The scene this morning in the street near our High Commission: encourage the local authorities to step up their effort to meet the President’s flagstaffghana promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020. sanitation"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fighting Crime: Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
In Tolon: Teacher denies making 42km walk claim In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Crime: Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra
Exclusive: Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials
Security For President: IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Blame Game: Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation
Local News: Excise Stamp Policy To Collapse Many Local Companies Local News Excise Stamp Policy To Collapse Many Local Companies



Top Articles

1 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
2 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
3 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty...bullet
4 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of...bullet
5 Photo Police car loaded with crates of ‘beer’ sends social media...bullet
6 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded...bullet
7 Int'l Women's Day Women deserve to be pampered - NPP MPbullet
8 Court Rules Woyome wins appeal against Judgment Debt...bullet
9 Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti...bullet
10 Accra Robberies Suspect in Royal Motors daylight...bullet

Related Articles

Andrew Barnes These pictures released by Australian high commissioner to Ghana show how dirty Accra is
Komenda Sugar Factory Stop wasting money on the sugar factory, Kofi Bentsil tells gov't
Sanitation In Accra: “Accra is the new London; everywhere is neat” – Zoomlion CEO
Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
Filthy Accra The people living in Accra are dirty – Pastor Mensa Otabil
CSR Zoomlion donates 10 pickup trucks and other logistics worth GHC 1.5m to AMA
Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion
Heavy Downpour Accra floods again after rainfall
In Accra AMA begins major decongestion exercise today
YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight robbery - Minister

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

The suspect, Servor Kwasi
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license
Jail break
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter
Hanging
Tragic Man commits suicide over 900 cedis debt
Nursing Mothers Gov’t keen on increasing maternity leave to 14 weeks