Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Andrew Barnes has called for a total 'ban on plastics' in the country.

His call follows what appears to be Accra being overwhelmed by uncollected rubbish and there are serious risks to public health.

The whole city and other adjourning communities around Accra suffer from the same problem - waste collection has stopped and the rubbish is mounting up.

"I think people are starting to realise that they can’t just sit around and go on in the old ways, they can’t keep buying and consuming plastics and just throwing it away. There have got to be proper regulations and structures in place and improvement in rubbish collection systems and then waste disposal, recycling and probably the most obvious one is the ban on plastic bags," Andrew Barnes said on Accra-based Class FM.

“Rwanda has done it, Kenya has done it, Morocco has done it, the Scandinavian countries have done it, it’s happening across Australia in many states and the single use of plastic bags is a rubbish idea. People have got to move on; people have got to find more sustainable ways of packaging and shopping," he added.

This is not the first time the Australian High Commissioner has spoken about sanitation in the country.

In January, he highlighted the poor sanitation condition in the capital in a tweet.

"The scene this morning in the street near our High Commission: encourage the local authorities to step up their effort to meet the President’s flagstaffghana promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020. sanitation"