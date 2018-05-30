Home > News > Local >

Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner


Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner

Explaining the motive for the get together, Automation Ghana said most Ghanaians have very little knowledge of the concept of African Unity and would need gestures that affirm love and unity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa's drive for a continental union is bound to happen if it is driven by citizens not leaders, that is coming from Michael Kwabla; human resource manager at Automation Ghana.

He observed the idea of African unity among 54 states is too big to be engineered by leaders without the passionate and active involvement of its people.

play

 

He made these statements at the company's event meant to celebrate AU day as well as bond workers.

Explaining the motive for the get together, he said most Ghanaians have very little knowledge of the concept of African Unity and would need gestures that affirm love and unity.

play

 

play

 

play

 

He also called on all workers of the company to put in their best of abilities for a positive growth of the company.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity(OAU) now known as the African Union on May 25, 1963.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#OpenUGMCNow: Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard #OpenUGMCNow Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard
Twitter Reactions: Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join Twitter Reactions Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Video: Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise Video Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise
Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner
Anas' #12: Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako
National Identification: Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card National Identification Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO
Local: One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done? Local One year after Major Mahama's death; What has been done?
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today



Top Articles

1 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
2 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO...bullet
4 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for failing fitness testbullet
5 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on Anasbullet
6 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
7 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges...bullet
9 Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with...bullet
10 Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Ishaku inaugurates 30 tractors
Darius Ishaku Taraba state Gov. inaugurates 30 tractors
NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Prince Williams Akporeha NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Nyesom Wike Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Tinubu invites Femi Falana, Ajibade to APC
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC