Automation Ghana observes AU day in a spectacular manner

Africa's drive for a continental union is bound to happen if it is driven by citizens not leaders, that is coming from Michael Kwabla; human resource manager at Automation Ghana.

He observed the idea of African unity among 54 states is too big to be engineered by leaders without the passionate and active involvement of its people.

He made these statements at the company's event meant to celebrate AU day as well as bond workers.

Explaining the motive for the get together, he said most Ghanaians have very little knowledge of the concept of African Unity and would need gestures that affirm love and unity.

He also called on all workers of the company to put in their best of abilities for a positive growth of the company.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity(OAU) now known as the African Union on May 25, 1963.