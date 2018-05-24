Home > News > Local >

Bauchi politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of


In Bauchi Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor play

Politicians express mixed feelings over resignation of deputy governor

(OnlineNigeria.Com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some politicians in Bauchi on Thursday expressed mixed feelings over the resignation of Mr Nuhu Gidado as Deputy Governor of Bauchi state.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while some said the action of Gidado could have negative effects on the development of the state and democracy, others saw it as a good omen.

‎Mr Yusuf Garba, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, said the resignation was a sign of ‘deficiency’ in governance.

‎”‎Nuhu could not boast of a single project in his constituency and he has been in the government for three years.

“He has nothing to use to defend himself against his people and so the only option was for him to resign honourably,” Garba said.  ‎

The State Secretary of Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Mr Salisu Barau, said the resignation was ‘long overdue’. ‎

He explained that there were clear indications since last year that Gidado might ‘throw in the towel’ because of his dissatisfaction with affairs.

“Nuhu Gidado is an icon in the politics of the state; we gathered he had not been allowed to operate freely. ‎

“The deputy governor has done the right thing by resigning at this material time; our doors are open at the party level, we will welcome him to join GPN,” Barau said.

On its part, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress ‎(APC) said although Gidado’s resignation had not been formally brought to the notice of the party, it was wishing the former deputy governor, all the best in his political endeavour.

“We have nothing to say for now because the resignation was not brought to the notice of the party secretariat.

“The party is mother of all its members; we are wishing him the best in his endeavour,” said the party, through its Publicity Secretary, Malam Adamu Jalla ‎

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Malam Kabiru Lemmy, said the development would not have any negative impact on the progress of the state.‎

“Governance is a continuous process; if one person leaves, another person will continue with the programmes on ground.

“There is nothing wrong in his resignation because it is a normal happening to be appointed, dropped or resign.

“But I must confess that we will missed him (Gidado) because he is a person with repute and is highly respected,” said Lemmy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti Region: Angry residents attack Suame Police Station In Ashanti Region Angry residents attack Suame Police Station
Alleged Money Laundering: Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
In Ashainman: Landlords demand sex as monthly rent In Ashainman Landlords demand sex as monthly rent
Innocent Chukwuma: Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Crime: Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones Crime Tema Police grab suspected drug peddlers using drones
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police

Recommended Videos

Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
4 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
5 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
6 Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana...bullet
7 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
8 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet
9 Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FMbullet
10 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship...bullet

Related Articles

Alleged Money Laundering Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Innocent Chukwuma Court declares Innoson motors chairman wanted
Amnesty International Presidency frowns at Report on Nigerian security agencies

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Presidency frowns at Report by Amnesty International on Nigerian security agencies
Amnesty International Presidency frowns at Report on Nigerian security agencies
Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
Osinbajo Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in Shell’s oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives
In Adamawa Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives