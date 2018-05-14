Home > News > Local >

Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000


Golden Belt Naija Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000

A 25-year-old student, Saheed Akinkunmi, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly absconding with his employer’s N385,000 barely a month in the employment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 25-year-old student, Saheed Akinkunmi, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly absconding with his employer’s N385,000 barely a month in the employment.

A resident of Iyana-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, Akinkunmi has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Dada Wasiu, the accused committed the offence on Nov.15, 2017 at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

He said the accused bolted with N385, 000, property of Golden Belt Naija Company.

“The accused, who was employed as a cashier in September ran away on Nov. 15, 2017 with the company’s proceeds for the day.

“Efforts made by the company to get the money proved unsuccessful as he refused to pick his calls but was later arrested in May and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence attracts three years jail term.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Dosunmi, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety.

Dosunmu said the surety should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The case was adjourned until June 11. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Yenagoa: Gunmen attack NAF Helipad, airman killed In Yenagoa Gunmen attack NAF Helipad, airman killed
In Kano State: Armed policemen take over Assembly complex In Kano State Armed policemen take over Assembly complex
Tragedy: Husband loses life saving wife from electrocution Tragedy Husband loses life saving wife from electrocution
Enugu Church: Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast
Road Crashes: 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's road
Ga Festival: Homowo ban on noise making takes effect today Ga Festival Homowo ban on noise making takes effect today

Recommended Videos

Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares Gambling Not A Sin? Lottery is not a sin – Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi declares
Local News: Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again Local News Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again
Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%



Top Articles

1 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on airbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Issues Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for...bullet
5 Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's roadbullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Fatal Crash 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accidentbullet
8 Murder Man detained for killing pregnant woman and sonbullet
9 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
10 Catholic Church In Ghana Palmer-Buckle appointed Cape...bullet

Related Articles

Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
In Ghana Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Enough Is Enough Court dissolves 17-yr-old marriage over threat to life

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet

Local

Sanitation 14 persons arrested for open defecation
Omo-Agege: Senate appeals suspension nullification
Omo-Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification
Drug Trafficking Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament