news

Founder and leader of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare has prayed for speedy recovery for vice president Bawumia.

The respected preacher committed the Vice President in the Lord’s hands after an audience wrote a comment about the Vice President’s health during a Facebook live session

Bishop Agyinasare also prayed for all leaders of the country, Parliamentarians, the Judiciary, the Media and the Executive arms of government.

Watch video above...