Home > News > Local >

CAF Awards :  Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby


CAF Awards Ghana was very disrespected by organisers - Gabby

Gabby believes that it was not ideal that the ceremony highlighted Nigerian performers when the event was taking place in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has hit hard at the organisers of the 2017 CAF Awards following the non-performance of some Ghanaian artistes at the event.

Gabby believes that it was not ideal that the ceremony highlighted Nigerian performers when the event was taking place in Ghana.

Nigerian performers like Patoranking, Wizkid Phyno, Flavour, Tiwa Savage and Olamide performed at the awards ceremony which took place on Thursday.

READ ALSO: These are all the award winners at the ... - Pulse.com.gh

Musician, Efya from Ghana sang Ghana’s National Anthem while Kidi performed at the end of the event.

Shatta Wale who was also expected to perform at the ceremony did not show up.

Many have since raised issues with the development, saying that Ghanaian acts were not treated fairly.

READ ALSO: Singer breaks silence on 2017 CAF...

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has since added his voice to these concerns.

He posted on Twitter that, “Almost a perfect programme at the CAF Awards soiled by lack of local content. But, why, they couldn’t find any Ghanaian musician? Pathetic!”

“CAF was very disrespectful of Ghana tonight by putting up performances from artistes across the continent, including several from Nigeria, and not a single one from Ghana was good enough to be on stage here in Accra? Shocking and, in fact, embarrassing for CAF.”

He continued: “Instead of treating us to some good Ghanaian performances, as well, CAF decided to populate the stage with Naija ones plus others, including a Nigerian artiste who was dressed as if he lost his way to the gym. I hear he is called Wizkid.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In New Juaben: Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die
Immigration Recruitment: We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with stretch marks, bleached skin - GIS
In Tema: 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway In Tema 25 tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste on Tema motorway
Photos: US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana Photos US soldiers enjoy python meat in Ghana
Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes: Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes Police to investigate alleged killing of 4 persons in Nasarawa State
Sad: Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish Sad Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish

Recommended Videos

President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
TV Licence: Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw



Top Articles

1 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
2 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet
3 In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bubullet
4 High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS...bullet
5 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces...bullet
8 Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire...bullet
9 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
10 In Western Region Taxi driver struggling for life...bullet

Related Articles

At International Conference Centre 2017 CAF Awards Gala in photos
Shatta Wale Singer breaks silence on 2017 CAF Awards no-show
Shatta Wale "I will attend 2018 VGMA by hook or crook" - singer
Sports The highlights of the CAF Awards night in photos
At International Conference Centre This is why Shatta Wale wasn’t allowed to perform at the CAF Awards Gala

Top Videos

1 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
4 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free...bullet
5 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
6 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow...bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence Minister...bullet
9 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is...bullet
10 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000...bullet

Local

Teachers' Arrears Funds released to pay teachers' salary arrears - Bawumia
Sad UCC student killed on New Year's Eve
Former Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah-Adu's autopsy report missing
Politics Trump’s Jerusalem Aberration—Ghana panders to divisive global power politics again