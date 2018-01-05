news

Legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has hit hard at the organisers of the 2017 CAF Awards following the non-performance of some Ghanaian artistes at the event.

Gabby believes that it was not ideal that the ceremony highlighted Nigerian performers when the event was taking place in Ghana.

Nigerian performers like Patoranking, Wizkid Phyno, Flavour, Tiwa Savage and Olamide performed at the awards ceremony which took place on Thursday.

Musician, Efya from Ghana sang Ghana’s National Anthem while Kidi performed at the end of the event.

Shatta Wale who was also expected to perform at the ceremony did not show up.

Many have since raised issues with the development, saying that Ghanaian acts were not treated fairly.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has since added his voice to these concerns.

He posted on Twitter that, “Almost a perfect programme at the CAF Awards soiled by lack of local content. But, why, they couldn’t find any Ghanaian musician? Pathetic!”

“CAF was very disrespectful of Ghana tonight by putting up performances from artistes across the continent, including several from Nigeria, and not a single one from Ghana was good enough to be on stage here in Accra? Shocking and, in fact, embarrassing for CAF.”

He continued: “Instead of treating us to some good Ghanaian performances, as well, CAF decided to populate the stage with Naija ones plus others, including a Nigerian artiste who was dressed as if he lost his way to the gym. I hear he is called Wizkid.”