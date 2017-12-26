Christmas Celebrations :  Nana Addo congratulates Otiko Afisah Djaba

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection,Otiko Afisah Djaba for creating an opportunity for him to interact with children as part of the Christmas celebration.

He said it as an honour for him to join a large gathering of enthusiastic children of Ghana clad in their beautiful dresses and "father Christmas hats" dancing to different Ghanaian music.

His comments come at the back of a colourful party for over 2000 children at Kyebi in the Eastern Region to mark the annual President's Children Christmas Party organised by the Gender Ministry.

The party is being organised annually by the Ministry to enable the President and some Ministers of state to socialise with children and also know their concerns.

The party was also graced by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

He reiterated his government's resolve to end child marriage, trafficking of children, Child Abuse, Defilement and rape and advised parents to give special attention to the welfare of their children for their better future.

Ms Djaba on her part called on the children and Ghana at large to take advantage of the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education and the Free Senior High (SHS) School policy introduced by President Akufo-Addo to educate themselves and become future leaders.

She said the President Akufo-Addo administration was initiating workable policies that were encouraging more Ghanaians to work harder for development and prosperity.

Ms Djaba said social interventions such as; the Capitation Grant, School Feeding Programme, Free School Uniforms and National Health Insurance Scheme were opportunities that would help children grow up to become responsible citizens.

She urged parents, guardians and teachers to protect and take good care of children entrusted in their "I urge all children to take very good care of themselves so as to maintain your dignity and self-esteem and not to fall prey to unscrupulous deviants who would want to destroy your bright future".

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II praised the President for implementing the Free SHS policy and advised parents to ensure that all children of school going age were in school.

All the children at the party were presented with Mathematical Sets, Pens and Pencils, School Bags, Toys, Games, Calculators and Tooth Brushes among others.