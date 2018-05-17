Home > News > Local >

Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after


Ebola Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case

The Ministry of Health on Thursday warned Congo’s Ebola outbreak has entered “a new phase” after a case of the deadly virus was detected for the first time in the northwest city of Mbandaka, with a population of about one million people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case play

Congo Health Ministry warns of “new phase” in outbreak after first urban case

(PM NEWS Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ministry of Health on Thursday warned Congo’s Ebola outbreak has entered “a new phase” after a case of the deadly virus was detected for the first time in the northwest city of Mbandaka, with a population of about
one million people.

So far, the 23 deaths believed to have been caused by Democratic Republic of Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak had
been detected in more isolated areas, giving authorities a better chance of ring-fencing the virus.

The first urban case to be announced threatens to change that.

The WHO, which on Wednesday deployed the first experimental vaccines in the vast central African country, had
expressed concern about the disease reaching Mbandaka, which would make the outbreak far harder to tackle.

Adding to concerns is the city’s location on the banks of the Congo River, a major thoroughfare for trade and
transport into the capital, Kinshasa.

The Congo Republic is on the other side of the river.

“We are entering a new phase of the Ebola outbreak that is now affecting three health zones, including an urban
health zone,” Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said in a statement. “

Since the announcement of the alert in Mbandaka, our epidemiologists are working in the field to identify people
who have been in contact with suspected cases.”

He said authorities would intensify population tracing at all air, river and road routes out of the city.

It is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in Congo since the disease made its first known appearance near
its northern Ebola river in the 1970s.

Ebola is most feared for the internal and external bleeding it can cause in victims owing to damage done to
blood vessels.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, there had been only two cases of the virus confirmed by lab tests.

The first batch of over 4,000 Ebola vaccines was sent by the WHO to Kinshasa on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said vaccinations would start by Monday, the first time the vaccine would come into use since
it was developed two years ago.

The vaccine, developed by Merck and Co Inc, is still not licensed but proved effective during limited trials in
West Africa in the biggest-ever outbreak of Ebola, which killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone from 2014 to 2016.

Before the latest confirmed case, Peter Salama, the WHO’s deputy director-general for emergency preparedness
and response, said the current number of suspected, probable or confirmed cases stood at 42, with 23 deaths
attributed to the outbreak.

He said another 4,000-vaccine batch was expected soon.

The WHO said health workers have recorded confirmed, probable and suspected cases of Ebola in three health
zones of Congo’s Equateur province, and have identified 432 people who may have had contact with the disease.

Supplies sent to Congo included more than 300 body bags for safe burials in affected communities.

The vaccine will be reserved for people suspected of coming into contact with the disease, as well as health workers.

The vaccine requires storage at a temperature between -60 and -80 degrees C, tricky in a country with unreliable
electricity.

“We are now tracing more than 4,000 contacts of patients and they have spread out all over the region of northwest
Congo, so they have to be followed up and the only way to reach them is motorcycles,” Salama said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Ile-Ife: Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse: CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse CPC commends NAFDAC for checking codeine abuse
Education: Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz Education Western Region embraces GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz
Ebola: MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak Ebola MSF to open 3 additional treatment centres in DRC to fight ongoing outbreak
Audio: FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects Audio FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects
Justice: Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed Justice Six Kwabenya cell breakers freed

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robberybullet
4 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
7 In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual headbullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
10 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete...bullet

Related Articles

Ebola AU disease control centre to help DRC fight new outbreak

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Genetically modified food
Caution Genetically modified foods increase cancer risks - Researcher warns
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Anas Expose Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas
Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and integrities – Baako
Prostitutes arrested (File photo)
Sex Job 35 suspected commercial sex workers arrested at Kasoa