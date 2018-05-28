Home > News > Local >

Convicted former GREDA boss to be released for sim box fraud


Former GREDA boss, Dr. Alexander Tweneboah play

Former GREDA boss, Dr. Alexander Tweneboah
Dr. Alexander Tweneboah, former president of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) who was jailed in connection with sim box fraud activities will be released.

Dr Tweneboah was charged with sim box fraud and was sentenced to two years in prison in June 2016.

He was asked to pay a penalty of GH¢24,000 following the passage of his sentence.

At the Fast Track High Court in Accra, where he was sentenced, the presiding judge Justice Efua Serwa Botwe said no one was above the law before jailing him with hard Labour for sim box fraud.

She said the jail term was a lenient one because Dr Tweneboah had operated the SIM box fraud for less than six months.

Dr. Alexander Tweneboah with nine others charged for sim box fraud play

Dr. Alexander Tweneboah with nine others charged for sim box fraud

 

Background

Dr Tweneboah was arrested at his residence at Baatsona, on January 2015, where several items, including one SIM box with 64-slot SIM server, 4G Internet Modem, a laptop computer and a mini antenna were retrieved.

He, and nine others were arrested by an Anti-Telecommunication Fraud taskforce in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service with support from SUBAH Info Solutions.

Items found on them during the arrest included one SIM box with a 64-slot Sim server, 4G Internet modem, and a laptop computer.

