Court orders YEA to pay GH¢6,000 each to dismissed staff

An Accra Labour Court has ordered the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to pay GH¢6,000 each to 10 staff who were wrongfully dismissed from November 2012 to August 2014.

In 2012, staff of YEA previously known as the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) dragged former Executive Director Kobby Acheampong to the National Labour Commission accusing him of breaching their employment contracts signed.

The staff said the Management of the authority who took over from convicted Abuga Pele in 2013, have declared their contracts null and void without explanation.

In a petition to the Labour Commission, they said all efforts to retrieve their salaries have not yielded any positive result.

During the court's ruling, however, a demand for their reinstatement was dismissed by the presiding judge, Justice Laurenda Owusu.

YEA (GYEEDA) is a government program that provides temporal job opportunities to youths and also train them with employable skills.

But the program has been riddled with corruption.