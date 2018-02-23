Home > News > Local >

Court rules on GYEEDA scandal today


Court rules on GYEEDA scandal today

  • Published:
Philip Assibit and Abuga Pele play

Philip Assibit and Abuga Pele
An Accra High Court will today, Friday, February 23, give judgment in the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) case involving former national Coordinator Abuga Pele and Philip Assibit, Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill International Group.

The two have been accused of playing various roles in an alleged fraudulent activities at GYEEDA leading to the state losing GH¢4.1 million.

Abuga Pele has been alleged to have recommended payment of the said amount to Assibit, when Assibit had not performed any work to merit payment.

On June 19, 2015, the High Court ordered Assibit and Abuga Pele to open their defence in respect of a GH¢4.1 million malfeasance case against them.

play

 

The order came after the Court had ruled that the State had established a prima facie case against Pele and Assibit in respect of 19 counts of defrauding by false pretences, abetment of crime, dishonesty and intentionally misapplying public funds and willfully causing financial loss to the State.

On the grounds of Appeal, the applicant said the trial judge erred in failing to recognise that the existing outstanding contradictions in the evidence of the Prosecution witnesses made it unjustified to call the accused to open his defence.

The counsel for the accused person also said the Judge erred when she applied wrong particulars of facts, in coming to her decision, as regard count seven.

Abuga Pele play

Abuga Pele

 

Abuga Pele has pleaded not guilty to two counts of abetment of crime, intentionally misapplying public property, and five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

While Assibit has also pleaded not guilty to six counts of defrauding by false pretences and five counts of dishonestly causing loss to public property.

