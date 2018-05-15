Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison

Home > News > Local >

An  FCT Area Court Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, on Tuesday, sentenced a bag snatcher Chukwuemeka Ndukwu,37, to six months in prison.

The court convicted Ndukwu, of no fixed address after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of theft and extortion.

Sadiq, however, gave him an option to pay N20, 000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had informed the court that on April 28, the police patrol team attached to Utako Police Station arrested Ndukwu.

Zannah said that the team of policemen arrested the convict on the same date at about 10. 50 p.m. at a criminal hide out at Jabi.

He said the convict and his gang now at large usually hide and forcefully snatch woman hand bags, phones and other valuable from innocent citizen.

He added that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 294 of the Penal Code.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

