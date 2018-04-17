Damango nurse who allegedly raped patient granted bail

news

A Tamale High Court has granted bail to the nurse in Damongo Hospital who was accused of raping a 24-year-old European tourist.

The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case sine die.

24-year-old Ernest Green has been in police custody since April 6, 2018.

The national president of the Ghana Registered Nurses’ and Midwives Association (GRNMA) Asante Krobea and several other colleagues were present in court to show solidarity to their colleague.

Ernest Green was arrested after a European tourist who was on admission at the Damongo Government Hospital accused him of forcing himself on her.

Explaining to the Police how events unfolded, the victim said she observed that Mr. Green frequently visited her ward whiles she on admission.

She narrated that she felt uneasy with the nurse’s actions but he asked her to relax, to which she duly obliged.

She told the Police that on one occasion she came back to meet Mr. Green in her room after returning from the washroom.

According to her, she felt very weak since she had been suffering from running stomach and could barely walk to her bed.

Mr. Green realized her situation and offered to help her get to her bed. However, she said, upon helping her to the bed, the nurse started fondling her breast and ended up having unprotected sex with her.

Mr. Green was later arrested after the victim reported the incident at the Damango Police station.

Despite being arrested, Mr. Green denied allegations by the victim that he raped her.