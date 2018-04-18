Home > News > Local >

Damongo rape suspect given hero's welcome


The rape suspect was granted a GH¢100,000 bail with one surety.

A nurse at the Damango Government Hospital in the Northern region for allegedly raping a European tourist who was on admission at the facility has received a heroic welcome after he was released from prison remand by a Tamale High Court presided over by  Justice Kwame Osei Gyamfi.

Ernest Green arrested

Ernest Green, 28, was held for allegedly raping the patient who came to the facility to seek malaria treatment.

The tourist, who is also a social worker, had visited the Mole National Park last Wednesday from her Volta Region base when she took ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the Mr Green asked the victim if she would prefer a private ward when she was checked in but she opted for the sideward because of her condition.

The tourist told the police that the suspect frequented her ward many times before the rape incident.

Mr Green sensed the victim's discomfort with the frequent visits and asked her to relax.

According to the victim, on the day she was raped, she came back from the washroom very weak, because she was suffering from a running stomach, to meet the Mr Green in her room.

She said because of her condition she could not get onto the bed, and hence reluctantly accepted Mr Green's help.

Mr. Green realized her situation and offered to help her get to her bed. However, she said, upon helping her to the bed, the nurse started fondling her breast and ended up having unprotected sex with her.

Mr. Green was later arrested after the victim reported the incident at the Damango Police station.

